Customs seizes fake currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh at Delhi airport, arrests two

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 19:30 IST
Customs officials have seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 10 lakh and gold worth Rs 7 lakh at the Delhi airport and arrested two people, a statement issued on Friday said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also been intimated and it has joined the probe, it said.

According to the statement, an Indian passenger was intercepted on Wednesday after his arrival from the Ras AI Khaimah international airport, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Officers recovered 24 pieces of silver-plated gold weighing 175 grams and having a tariff value of Rs 7.65 lakh and FICN with a face value of Rs 10 lakh (2,000 notes of denomination 500) from the passenger, the statement said.

In the follow up, another Indian national, who was supposed to receive the passenger at the arrival gate of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, was intercepted, it said.

The gold and FICN, which were concealed by the passenger in his trolley bag, have been seized, it said, adding that the passenger and the receiver have been arrested.

