Left Menu

Maha govt sanctions Rs 17.76 cr to repair lakes in Latur

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 17.76 crore to repair seepage lakes in Udgir and Jalkot tehsils of Latur district, state Minister Sanjay Bansode said on Friday.Speaking to reporters here, the minister for water supply and public works said the repairs will help increase the area under irrigation.A fund of Rs 17.76 crore has been sanctioned for repairing lakes at Udgir and Jalkot.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:30 IST
Maha govt sanctions Rs 17.76 cr to repair lakes in Latur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 17.76 crore to repair seepage lakes in Udgir and Jalkot tehsils of Latur district, state Minister Sanjay Bansode said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister for water supply and public works said the repairs will help increase the area under irrigation.

''A fund of Rs 17.76 crore has been sanctioned for repairing lakes at Udgir and Jalkot. Of this, Rs 13.35 crore will be used for repairing 39 lakes in Udgir and Rs 4.41 crore will be utilised for 23 slakes in Jalkot. The repair will increase the area under irrigation,'' Bansode said.

The government had asked for a proposal under the Chief Minister's Water Conservation Scheme to repair damaged lakes. Accordingly, the water conservation department was instructed to survey the most dangerous lakes in Udgir and Jalkot tehsils, he said.

The water conservation department inspected the lakes and prepared a budget to repair 39 seepage lakes in Udgir and 23 in Jalkot, the minister said. The department of soil and water conservation has given the administrative approval for Rs 4.41 crore, he said.

At least 1,522 cubic feet of water will be created from the repaired seepage lakes in Udgir and Jalkot tehsils and 328-hectare area will be restored, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022