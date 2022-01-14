ED attaches assets of ex-Himachal deputy drug controller

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 2.07 crore of a former Himachal Pradesh deputy drug controller as part of a money laundering probe against him linked to charges of alleged bribery and possession of disproportionate assets.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the accused, Kapil Dhiman. Eight immovable properties in Solan, Mandi and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and in Haryana's Panchkula and bank balances, fixed deposits and insurance policies have been attached.

The ED said its probe found that Dhiman ''the then deputy drug controller, licensing authority, Solan in Himachal Pradesh used to take bribe for issuing and renewing license of pharmaceutical companies''. The properties were ''acquired out of the proceeds of crime'' to the tune of Rs 2.07 crore, in his name and in the name of his family members and some firms, it said in a statement.

The agency booked Dhiman after taking cognisance of a December, 2012 FIR and March, 2018 charge sheet of the Himachal Pradesh vigilance and anti-corruption bureau against him on charges of possessing alleged disproportionate assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)