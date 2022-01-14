Left Menu

ED attaches assets of ex-Himachal deputy drug controller

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 2.07 crore of a former Himachal Pradesh deputy drug controller as part of a money laundering probe against him linked to charges of alleged bribery and possession of disproportionate assets.A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA against the accused, Kapil Dhiman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:45 IST
ED attaches assets of ex-Himachal deputy drug controller
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 2.07 crore of a former Himachal Pradesh deputy drug controller as part of a money laundering probe against him linked to charges of alleged bribery and possession of disproportionate assets.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the accused, Kapil Dhiman. Eight immovable properties in Solan, Mandi and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and in Haryana's Panchkula and bank balances, fixed deposits and insurance policies have been attached.

The ED said its probe found that Dhiman ''the then deputy drug controller, licensing authority, Solan in Himachal Pradesh used to take bribe for issuing and renewing license of pharmaceutical companies''. The properties were ''acquired out of the proceeds of crime'' to the tune of Rs 2.07 crore, in his name and in the name of his family members and some firms, it said in a statement.

The agency booked Dhiman after taking cognisance of a December, 2012 FIR and March, 2018 charge sheet of the Himachal Pradesh vigilance and anti-corruption bureau against him on charges of possessing alleged disproportionate assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022