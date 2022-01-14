Moscow says U.S. claims that Russians supporting N.Korea weapons programs 'unacceptable'
Russia's Foreign Ministry said U.S. claims that a Russian firm and a Russian national had played a key role in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to North Korea were "absolutely unacceptable."
The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed its first sanctions over North Korea's weapons programs, targeting six North Koreans, one Russian and a Russian firm Washington said were responsible for procuring goods for the programs from Russia and China.
