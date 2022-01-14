UP Polls: Commissioner, IGP Meerut take stock of security as nomination process begin

Top police officers took stock of preparedness of nomination procedure and security arrangements for the Uttar Pradesh polls at the collectorate here on Friday. Commissioner Surendra singh and Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar of Meerut range gave instructions to the returning officers. The nomination procedure for the UP assembly election began on Friday, but so far no candidate of any political party has filed their nomination papers. Fifty-five candidates from Loni, Muradnagar, Modinagar, Sahibabad and Ghaziabad constituencies have obtained nomination forms, Additional district information officer Gaurav Dayal said in an official statement. To ensure security two deputy superintendents of police, four inspectors, two dozen sub-inspectors and two hundred policemen have been deputed, apart from the PAC force.

CCTV cameras and metal detector gates and fire tenders have been installed and the local intelligence unit will also keep a vigil on the activities, the statement said.

City Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal said that he along with Aditional district magistrate will monitor the security arrangements.

The nominations will be filed till 21 January and scrutiny of the papers will be held on January 24. Candidates can withdraw their names till January 27.

