Maha: 2 held for demanding bribe to clear loan

A bank staffer and one more person were held in Nagpur by the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for processing a loan, an official said.

The two accused had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant, an MSEDCL staffer, to clear a top-up loan, and were caught in a trap while accepting an installment of Rs 10,000, the official said.

The two have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC provisions, he added.

