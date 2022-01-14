Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for demanding bribe to clear loan

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:39 IST
Maha: 2 held for demanding bribe to clear loan
A bank staffer and one more person were held in Nagpur by the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for processing a loan, an official said.

The two accused had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant, an MSEDCL staffer, to clear a top-up loan, and were caught in a trap while accepting an installment of Rs 10,000, the official said.

The two have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC provisions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

