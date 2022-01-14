Left Menu

All hearings before Principal Bench at Bengaluru to take place virtually

All hearings before Principal Bench at Bengaluru will be conducted virtually until further orders due to rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, said an order from the Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:59 IST
All hearings before Principal Bench at Bengaluru to take place virtually
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All hearings before Principal Bench at Bengaluru will be conducted virtually until further orders due to rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, said an order from the Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka. Benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi will hear cases in hybrid mode.

"It is hereby notified for the information of the Members of the Bar, parties-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron Variant (COVID-19) all hearings before the Principal Bench at Bengaluru shall be through virtual mode until further orders. In the Benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi, all the cases shall he heard by hybrid mode. In the Benches at Dhamad and Kalaburagi, parties-in-person shall appear through online mode and their physical appearance is not permitted," said the order. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 5,753 Omicron cases have been detected all over India.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022