IAF chopper crash: Haryana govt approves Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for Brigadier Lidder's family

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:26 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said his government has approved the payment of financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Brigadier L S Lidder, who lost his life in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Apart from this, he said, one dependent from Lidder's family will also be given a government job, according to an official statement.

''The untimely demise of Brigadier Lidder is an irreparable loss to his family and the nation,'' Khattar said.

''Under the ex-gratia policy of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Bal, there is a provision to provide financial assistance as well as government jobs to the dependents of martyr families,'' he said.

Under this policy, considering the death of Brigadier Lidder as a 'Provisional Battle Causality', special financial assistance and job have been announced, the statement said.

Lidder, a resident of Panchkula, was among the 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, killed in the Indian Air Force chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

According to the preliminary findings submitted by the tri-services court of inquiry, the chopper crash was the result of ''entry into clouds'' due to an unexpected change in weather that led to spatial disorientation of the pilot.

A statement by the IAF on Friday said the court of inquiry into the Mi-17 V5 accident has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as the cause.

