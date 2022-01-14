UK condemns North Korea's ballistic missile tests

Britain condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile tests on Friday, saying they were a threat to regional peace and urging Pyongyang to refrain from further provocation. "It is critical that sanctions which target the (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) DPRK's unlawful weapons development remain in place while its programmes exist," a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said.

"We urge North Korea to refrain from further provocations, and to return to dialogue with the U.S.."

