Tunisian court sentences nine to death for killing a 1st sergeant in the army - TAP

A Tunisian court specialized in terrorism sentenced nine defendants to death in the case of killing Said Ghozlani, a 1st sergeant in the Tunisian national army, and sentenced 15 others to prison times from 32 to 44 years, the state news agency (TAP) reported on Friday.

A group of terrorists shot Ghozlani dead in November 2016 at his house.

