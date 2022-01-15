India is proud of stellar contribution of Army: PM Modi extends greetings on Army Day

Left Menu

As India is celebrating Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 09:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
As India is celebrating Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas. The Prime Minister also highlighted that Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," PM Modi tweeted. Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

