Security forces recover explosives, Naxal materials near Odisha-Andhra border

Security forces have seized a huge quantity of explosives, suspected to be abandoned by the Naxals, in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday. During the combing operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, they were informed about the bag, which is suspected to contain explosive materials in it.

When searched, the forces found four tiffin bombs, 20 web belts, 19 jungle caps and medicines. In the last one month, this is the third time that the security forces have recovered such incriminating materials in border areas. (ANI)

