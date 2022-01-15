ED attaches assets worth Rs 48 lakh of journalist Rajeev Sharma who was involved in supplying confidential information to China

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 48.21 lakh belonging to journalist Rajeev Sharma, who is accused of supplying confidential and sensitive information to Chinese Intelligence Officers in exchange for remuneration thereby compromising the security and national interests of the country. The property has been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with a money-laundering investigation, the agency said on Saturday.

The attached asset is the residential property in the name of Sharma at Pitampura, New Delhi. ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against Sharma under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

During the investigation, the ED said, it was revealed that such remuneration to Sharma was being provided by a Mahipalpur-based shell company that was run by Chinese nationals namely Zhang Cheng alias Suraj, Zhang Lixia alias Usha and Qing Shi along with a Nepali national Sher Singh alias Raj Bohara. "This Chinese company was acting as a conduit for the Chinese Intelligence agencies to provide remuneration for persons like Rajeev Sharma indulged in criminal activities. The remuneration was being paid in cash through carriers as well as through cash deposits," said the ED.

Sharma also received money using the bank account of his friend in order to conceal his involvement in criminal activities, said the ED. In addition to obtaining remunerations in cash, the agency said, Sharma also received remuneration in kind in the form of various paid foreign trips which were arranged by the Chinese Intelligence Agents.

ED had, earlier, filed a prosecution complaint in the present case before a PMLA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi on which the Court had taken cognizance of the matter vide order dated September 7, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)