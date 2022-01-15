Left Menu

Juvenile found hanging at Ambala observation home

The reason for his alleged suicide could not be ascertained prima facie, police said. The post mortem of the juvenile was conducted this noon and his parents were informed, Ambala City Police Station Officer Ram Kumar said.

15-01-2022
A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room at Ambala observation home for juveniles, said police on Saturday.

The boy was sent to Fatehabad (Haryana) observation home around 15 days back and on Friday he was shifted to Ambala observation home, they said. He was found hanging from the fan when one of the employees of the home went to his room to serve his meal.

The juvenile used a piece of his bed sheet as a rope for committing suicide, police said.

Senior police officers and officials of the Child Welfare Council rushed to the site when the incident came to light.

Senior police officers and officials of the Child Welfare Council rushed to the site when the incident came to light.

The boy was declared dead by a team of doctors of the civil hospital which checked on him.

