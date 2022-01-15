Left Menu

CBI files FIR against GAIL marketing director for allegedly obtaining bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed an FIR against ES Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) of GAIL for allegedly obtaining bribes through middlemen for granting discounts on petrochemical products marketed by it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 20:15 IST
CBI files FIR against GAIL marketing director for allegedly obtaining bribe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed an FIR against ES Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) of GAIL for allegedly obtaining bribes through middlemen for granting discounts on petrochemical products marketed by it.

An FIR was registered under criminal conspiracy, obtaining undue advantage by a public servant, taking undue advantage to influence a public servant, and bribing a public servant.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022