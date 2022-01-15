Left Menu

Man arrested for stealing luxury cars, supplying them to UP, Kashmir

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing luxury cars on demand from the national capital and supplying the vehicles to UP and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. He used to identify the demanded vehicle model and colour available in the city, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 23:29 IST
Man arrested for stealing luxury cars, supplying them to UP, Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing luxury cars on demand from the national capital and supplying the vehicles to UP and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Kunal alias Tanuj, a resident of Sangam Vihar here, they said, adding that he called himself 'Car Raja'. A resident of Civil Lines, Shwetank Aggarwal, lodged a complaint about the theft of his car from outside his house, police said. During investigation, police identified the accused and found that he ran an interstate gang to supply vehicles on demand, a senior police officer said. On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that Kunal would come near the Monastery Market around 6 pm to deliver a stolen car and they laid a trap. They saw a Creta car coming from Chandgi Ram Akhara and intercepted the vehicle. When asked about the papers of the car, the driver couldn't produce any, the officer said. When police records were checked with the number plate, it was revealed that the model and colour of the car was the same as that in their records but the registration number did not tally with its engine and chassis numbers, following which the driver was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. During interrogation, Kunal disclosed that he has been stealing cars since 2013 and he used to steal luxury cars from Delhi-NCR and supplied them to Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir, police said. He stole on demand basis. He used to identify the demanded vehicle model and colour available in the city, police said. Then, he would steal number plates of vehicles of the same make, colour and model from one area and a car of the same description from other area, the DCP said. He used to replace the original number plates of the stolen car with stolen number plates and would park the vehicle at a random parking place for a few days to check whether the vehicle was traced by the police through GPS, police said. Later, Kunal used to call his customer to a different spot to deliver the vehicle. He was previously involved in nine criminal cases. Four cars, keys of different cars, implements used for stealing cars were seized from his possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022