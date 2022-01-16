Left Menu

One hostage released unharmed from Texas synagogue -police

Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-01-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 06:10 IST
One hostage released unharmed from Texas synagogue -police
  • Country:
  • United States

One male hostage was released uninjured from a synagogue in Texas where a man is believed to have taken people hostage during a religious service on Saturday that was also being broadcast online, police said.

The Colleyville Police Department, in Colleyville, Texas, said in a statement that the man would be reunited with his family as soon as possible, and that FBI negotiators remained in contact with the subject.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022