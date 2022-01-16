One hostage released unharmed from Texas synagogue -police

One male hostage was released uninjured from a synagogue in Texas where a man is believed to have taken people hostage during a religious service on Saturday that was also being broadcast online, police said.

The Colleyville Police Department, in Colleyville, Texas, said in a statement that the man would be reunited with his family as soon as possible, and that FBI negotiators remained in contact with the subject.

