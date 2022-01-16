Left Menu

UP police seize 28kg of explosives, three held

About 28 kilograms of explosives have been seized by the Chilla Police Station in Uttar Pradesh and three persons have been arrested in the matter on Saturday evening.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:15 IST
About 28 kgs of explosives seized by UP Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
About 28 kilograms of explosives have been seized by the Chilla Police Station in Uttar Pradesh and three persons have been arrested in the matter on Saturday evening. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar, Satya Prakash Sharma on Saturday told ANI, "Three accused have been arrested after 28 kilograms of explosives were recovered from their possession by the Chilla Police Station under Banda district during in a checking last night."

"The explosives have been seized and three persons have been arrested," he said. The police has registered a case.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

