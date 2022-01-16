Man held for molesting 11-year-old daughter

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for allegedly molesting his daughter, police said on Sunday.

The mother of the 11-year-old had reported the incident to the e-Sampark Portal, following which an official directed Pedawa police to lodge a case in this connection and take action.

Based on the complaint of the survivor's mother, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused father on Friday and he was arrested the same day, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramnarayan, who is also the investigating officer of the case, said on Sunday.

The man was arrested under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 151 and was released on bail on Saturday after he was produced before the sub-divisional magistrate court.

The statements of the minor survivor, who is a Class 7 student, are yet to be recorded before a magistrate under CrPC section 164, the SHO said.

Her mother alleged that while the family was asleep in their room on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, she caught the accused at around 1.30 am molesting the daughter, the police official added.

The accused is a liquor addict, he said. According to the girl's mother, it was for the time that her husband molested their daughter, the SHO said.

The police also video-recorded the statements of the survivor as well as her mother on Saturday so that they cannot turn hostile in the court.

