Left Menu

3, including village head, booked after cows found dead at govt-run facility in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:12 IST
3, including village head, booked after cows found dead at govt-run facility in UP's Fatehpur
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against three persons, including a village head, after four cows were found dead at a cowshed run by the state government in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Sunday.

The case was registered on Saturday in connection with the deaths of the cows at the Nandi Gaushala in Karsuma village under Bahua development block of the district.

Chief Development Officer Satyaprakash on Sunday said the case was registered against village head Kalavati, panchayat secretary Lalit Gautam and supervisor Suresh Kumar.

He added that an adverse entry in the service records has been made against Bahua's block development officer Lalji Yadav and veterinarian Ajay Kumar Dubey.

''The four cows were found dead at the Nandi Gaushala on Friday,'' Satyaprakash said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022