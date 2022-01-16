Left Menu

Sulli Deals case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of alleged app creator

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:18 IST
Sulli Deals case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of alleged app creator
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Aumkareshwar Thakur, the alleged creator of the controversial Sulli Deals app, saying that granting him relief at this juncture will prejudice a fair investigation.

The app had triggered widespread outrage as it had put out details of more than 100 prominent Muslim women allowing users to participate in an ''auction'' of those women.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Indore last week after receiving information about him from Bulli Bai app case mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi during the investigation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vasundhra Chhaunkar passed the order on Saturday after hearing arguments from the defence and the prosecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022