Rajasthan government rejigs 52 administrative posts

The Rajasthan government transferred/posted 52 IAS Officers on Sunday and gave three officers additional charge.

In the order issued by the Personnel Department, district collectors of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Bikaner, Udaipur, Kota, Baran, Sriganganagar, Churu, Jodhpur, Pali, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Nagaur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Sirohi, Bhilwara have been changed.

IAS officer T. Ravikant has been transferred from Principal Secretary Finance (Revenue) to Principal Secretary Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and State Undertakings. Suresh Chand Gupta has been transferred from the Home Secretary to Finance (Revenue) Department.

According to the order, Kota Divisional Commissioner Kailash Chand Meena has been posted as Secretary, Home Department. Deepak Nandi was made the Kota Divisional Commissioner in his place. Ashutosh AT Pednekar has been posted as Secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare Department. Prithvi Raj has been posted as Secretary, Water Resources Department, State Water Resources Planning Department. According to the Personnel Department, Pratibha Singh has been posted as Jaisalmer District Collector, Rajan Vishal as Jaipur District Collector and Antar Singh Nehra as Commissioner, Labour Department.

IAS officer Akhil Arora has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary Finance, Excise and Taxation Department as well as Principal Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department. Naresh Kumar Thakral, Secretary, Finance (Expenditure) Department has been given additional charge of Government Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports Department.

