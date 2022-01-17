India logs over 2.5 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 2,58,089 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country moved up to 3,73,80,253 including 16,56,341 active cases. Active cases account for 4.43 per cent of the total infections.

Of the total cases, 8,209 total Omicron cases have been detected so far which is an increase of 6.02 per cent since yesterday. The daily positivity rate is 19.65 per cent. Notably, on Sunday, with a positivity rate of 16.28 per cent, India had recorded 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases.

As many as 1,51,740 recoveries were added in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 3,52,37,461. With this, the recovery rate currently stands at 94.27 per cent. Single-day case fatality rose to 385 in the country thereby pushing the total death toll to 4,86,451, the health ministry said.

The health ministry informed today that 70.37 crore total tests have been conducted so far to detect the presence of the virus in individuals out of which 13,13,444 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. As far as the COVID-19 vaccination is concerned, 157.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive which completed one year on Sunday. (ANI)

