Philippines fully awards $293 mln T-bill offer as yields fall

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 17-01-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 11:09 IST
Following are the results of the Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

* BTr fully awards 15 billion pesos ($293 million) offer, with all yields falling across the board * BTr awards 5 billion pesos offer of 91-day T-bill at average rate of 0.875% * BTr awards 5 billion pesos offer of 182-day T-bill at average rate of 1.097% * BTr awards 5 billion pesos offer of 364-day T-bill at an average rate of 1.415% * Details on the BTr's website www.treasury.gov.ph

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

