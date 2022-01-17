2 Indians, 1 Pakistani killed in Abu Dhabi tankers fire caused by 'small flying objects'

Two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed on Monday after a fire caused by ''small flying objects'', possibly drones, triggered an explosion that hit three petroleum tankers in the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi, police said.

Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

''Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fires are small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas. Teams from the competent authorities have been dispatched and the fire is currently being put out," it said.

Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani, Gulf News reported.

At least six persons were injured, police said, without disclosing their identity.

Authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding it, police said.

''However, there are no significant damages resulting from the two accidents,'' Wam reported. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed that they have targeted the United Arab Emirates, without giving details. Yemen's Houthi group has taken responsibility for several attacks on Saudi oil facilities in the past.

