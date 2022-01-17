Court fines French far-right presidential candidate Zemmour over hate speech
On a TV show in 2020, Zemmour had said of young unaccompanied migrants: "They've got no reason being here, they are thieves, they are killers, they are rapists, that's all they do, they should be sent back." Zemmour's lawyer Olivier Pardo told BFM TV that his client reserved the right to appeal against the judgment. Zemmour's legal team have consistently said the charges against the presidential candidate were unfounded.
A Paris court on Monday fined French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour 10,000 euros ($11,410.00) over remarks made in 2020 which the court said constituted a form of hate speech. On a TV show in 2020, Zemmour had said of young unaccompanied migrants: "They've got no reason being here, they are thieves, they are killers, they are rapists, that's all they do, they should be sent back."
Zemmour's lawyer Olivier Pardo told BFM TV that his client reserved the right to appeal against the judgment. Zemmour's legal team have consistently said the charges against the presidential candidate were unfounded. ($1 = 0.8764 euros)
