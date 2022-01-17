Left Menu

Court fines French far-right presidential candidate Zemmour over hate speech

On a TV show in 2020, Zemmour had said of young unaccompanied migrants: "They've got no reason being here, they are thieves, they are killers, they are rapists, that's all they do, they should be sent back." Zemmour's lawyer Olivier Pardo told BFM TV that his client reserved the right to appeal against the judgment. Zemmour's legal team have consistently said the charges against the presidential candidate were unfounded.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:30 IST
Court fines French far-right presidential candidate Zemmour over hate speech
Eric Zemmour Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

A Paris court on Monday fined French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour 10,000 euros ($11,410.00) over remarks made in 2020 which the court said constituted a form of hate speech. On a TV show in 2020, Zemmour had said of young unaccompanied migrants: "They've got no reason being here, they are thieves, they are killers, they are rapists, that's all they do, they should be sent back."

Zemmour's lawyer Olivier Pardo told BFM TV that his client reserved the right to appeal against the judgment. Zemmour's legal team have consistently said the charges against the presidential candidate were unfounded. ($1 = 0.8764 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022