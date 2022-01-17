Jordan's army kills man trying to cross border illegally from Syria - state TV

Jordan's armed forces killed a man who tried to cross the border illegally with others from Syria, Jordanian state TV reported on Monday.

It linked the group involved in the incident to one that took place on Sunday at the border, when drug smugglers fired at a border post killing a Jordanian army officer and injuring three other army personnel.

