Jobless MP man killed by parents, sister for chatting with another woman after engagement

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:22 IST
A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by his parents and sister for chatting to another girl even after getting engaged and also for being jobless, police in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Dhulkot village and the body of Ramkrishna Singh was found with hands and legs tied from Ruparel river near a forest rest house on January 5, three days after he had gone missing, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sankharam Sengar said. After registering a case, the police traced the locations of mobile phones as part of the probe, which hinted at the involvement of the deceased's kin, he said.

''On being interrogated, the man's father Bhiman Singh, mother Jamunabai and sister Krishnabai confessed to killing him as he was chatting with another woman despite getting engaged to someone else. They were also angry that he spent most of his time on the phone and was unemployed,'' the ASP said.

''After an argument on January 2, his father hit and pushed him, which led to him hitting his head against a wall. Realising he was dead, the parents and sister tied up the hands and legs and threw his body in the river,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

