Asked to pay bill, man bites off bar owner’s thumb in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A man allegedly bit off the thumb of a bar owner here following a squabble over payment of bill, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Sunil Kumar and his friend had a few drinks at the bar in Jansath town of the district. When the owner, Ashok Kumar, asked him to pay the bill, an argument ensued and his thumb was bitten off by Sunil Kumar.

We have arrested Sunil Kumar and his friend while the bar owner is recuperating in a hospital, a police official said.

