PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 11:56 IST
Illegal sand mining: ED raids multiple locations in Punjab 
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab as part of a money laundering probe against the 'sand mafia' and companies linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.

They said at least 10-12 locations in the state including in Chandigarh and Mohali are being covered by the officials of the federal agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Premises linked to a person identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Honey are also being covered. He is stated to be a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Opposition parties have earlier linked Channi with the dealings of Honey which the former had denied.

The ED action, sources said, has been initiated after taking cognisance of a 2018 FIR of the Punjab Police against some companies and individuals alleged to be involved in illegal sand mining in the state.

Voting for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is slated on February 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

