Israel says sanctions relief for Iran could mean "terror on steroids"
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:03 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said funding for Iran could lead to "terror on steroids" on Tuesday, in an apparent warning against world powers easing sanctions against Tehran as they seek a new nuclear deal.
"The last thing you want to do ... is pour tens of billions of dollars into this apparatus. Because what will you get? Terror on steroids," Bennett said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.
