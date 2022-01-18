Left Menu

HC dismisses plea against ban on sale of herbal hookah

He stated that when an order was passed by the court in November last year to permit the sale of herbal hookahs in restaurants, there was no surge of COVID-19 cases and the ban was on account of an order passed by the Delhi health department and not DDMA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:31 IST
HC dismisses plea against ban on sale of herbal hookah
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the city government to not interfere with the sale and service of herbal hookahs in restaurants. Justice V Kameswar Rao noted that all restaurants and pubs have been closed by virtue of an order passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on January 11 on account of the surge in positive cases of COVID-19.

The judge said that no directions can be passed on the petition by a restaurant owner. Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said that the government authorities are reviewing the situation of the pandemic in consultation with experts and the larger public interest. He stated that when an order was passed by the court in November last year to permit the sale of herbal hookahs in restaurants, there was no surge of COVID-19 cases and the ban was on account of an order passed by the Delhi health department and not DDMA. "In view of the order dated January 11, 2022, no direction can be given as sought in the writ petition. The order dated November 16 is distinguishable. There is no merit in the petition and the same is dismissed," the court ordered. Lawyer Anubhav Singh, appearing for the petitioner, sought direction from the court to stop the authorities from interfering in the sale and service of herbal hookah from the establishment of the petitioner. He submitted that the court had earlier passed an order on November 16 last year to permit its sale and service subject to compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The petitioner contended that the ban of herbal hookah violated rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and Article 21 of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022