Miscreants hurl petrol bomb at Ker police station

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:37 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI): Two unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs at a local police station in Aryancode in Neyyattinkara in the state capital on Tuesday morning.

Both managed to flee the spot soon after the incident though police tried to catch them.

A police official said the bike-borne miscreants hurled two bombs at the station but both did not get explode.

The rear glass of the police jeep, parked in front of the station building, got damaged when one of the bottles filled with petrol was thrown at it.

The other bottle fell on the sand and so did not cause any damage, he added.

Investigation is progressing and police have enough clues about the miscreants behind the incident, the official added.

