Left Menu

Guj HC asks chief secy to issue instructions for compliance of court orders in contempt pleas

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the states chief secretary to issue necessary instructions for compliance of the courts orders for which contempt petitions have been filed against the government.State Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar was present before the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri in connection with a contempt plea moved by employees of grant-in-aid schools over non-compliance of the courts 2019 order.Please, first and foremost, take stock of all contempt petitions where implementation is required.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:38 IST
Guj HC asks chief secy to issue instructions for compliance of court orders in contempt pleas
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the state's chief secretary to issue necessary instructions for compliance of the court's orders for which contempt petitions have been filed against the government.

State Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar was present before the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri in connection with a contempt plea moved by employees of grant-in-aid schools over non-compliance of the court's 2019 order.

''Please, first and foremost, take stock of all contempt petitions where implementation is required. Please see to it that necessary instructions are given,'' Chief Justice Kumar said during the virtual hearing.

The court is dealing with several contempt proceedings in which the state government has not complied with its orders passed years ago, he said. ''Of course, some of them are debatable issues. But, please ensure that you take stock of all contempt proceedings. Sit with your GP (government pleader) and AGPs (assistant government pleaders), take a call on this, wherever this is to be required. Short-term, immediate, long-term — whatever it is, you decide and please tell us,'' he told the chief secretary.

The court was hearing a petition filed by around 400 employees of grant-in-aid schools who had secured a court order in 2019 for the benefit of a higher pay scale. The court had then directed the government to grant the petitioners a higher pay scale with interest.

As the government did not comply with the order, the employees moved a contempt petition through their lawyer Sharvil Majmudar.

''We had moved a contempt plea after the government failed to comply with the court's order for nearly 2.5 years. The matter came up for hearing, and the Chief Secretary was asked to remain present personally before the court,'' Majmudar said.

The government has granted a higher pay scale to the petitioners, and has assured to pay interest in one week, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022