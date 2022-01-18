Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: High Court concludes hearing in bail plea of Ashish Mishra

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday concluded the hearing for the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:38 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: High Court concludes hearing in bail plea of Ashish Mishra
Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday concluded the hearing for the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Salil Srivastava, the lawyer of Ashish Mishra, said that the Bench of Justice Rajeev Singh heard the matter and reserved the order after hearing.

A vehicle had allegedly crushed down farmers who were protesting against the farm laws on October 3. Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers, a local journalist, and three others. They were mowed down allegedly by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022