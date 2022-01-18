Lakhimpur Kheri violence: High Court concludes hearing in bail plea of Ashish Mishra

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday concluded the hearing for the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Salil Srivastava, the lawyer of Ashish Mishra, said that the Bench of Justice Rajeev Singh heard the matter and reserved the order after hearing.

A vehicle had allegedly crushed down farmers who were protesting against the farm laws on October 3. Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers, a local journalist, and three others. They were mowed down allegedly by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

