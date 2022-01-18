Left Menu

Man gets 10 years imprisonment for raping minor girl

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:54 IST
A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl seven years ago.

POCSO Judge Sumita Jena also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 3 lakh to the victim as compensation.

On December 26, 2015, when the eight-year-old girl was going near a pond in Barsahi block, the man forcibly took her to a dilapidated house and raped her.

Ten witnesses were examined in the case.

