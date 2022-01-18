U.S. imposes sanctions on three individuals, one entity linked to Hezbollah
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on three individuals and one entity linked to the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said on its website.
