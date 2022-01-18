Mumbai: Pavement dweller held for killing man in inebriated state
A pavement dweller was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a man to death during a drunken brawl on January 4 in Mumbai's Dongri area, a police official said on Tuesday.
Anand Kharatmol alias Ramya (38), who lives on the footpath near JJ Marg junction, was held on January 11 from Bohri Mohalla, he said. He had hit and killed Arvinder Virender Singh alias Punjabi (50) with a heavy object, he said, adding that accused and victim are alcoholics.
