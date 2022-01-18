France to examine Mali's request to review bilateral defence ties
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:56 IST
- Country:
- France
France has received a request from Mali to review its bilateral accords on defence cooperation with the African country, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding that it would examine the request.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France to expand financial aid for companies hit by COVID-19 pandemic
France vaccine tsar: not enough data yet on need for fourth dose
France will widen financial aid for companies hit by pandemic
TEXT-Britain, China, France, Russia, U.S. say nuclear war cannot be won -text
Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war