France Battles Lumpy Skin Disease to Protect Cattle Industry

In an effort to curb the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle, France has implemented stricter measures, including the controversial culling of entire infected herds. The disease, which is spread by insects, leads to blisters and reduced milk production, posing significant economic threats despite not being harmful to humans.

Outbreaks have been reported in various regions, with over 200 cows affected at one farm in the Ariege region. In response, protests have erupted, with farm unions describing the culling policy as excessive and inhumane. Despite this, the Ministry of Agriculture stands firm, stressing the need to prevent an estimated 1.5 million cattle deaths.

A new controlled area was established in southwestern France to restrict animal movement and enhance surveillance. The Agriculture Minister warned of severe export restrictions from European countries unless strict protocols are followed. Observations suggest that illegal animal movements may have contributed to the spread of the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)