Left Menu

Manipur MLA Joykisan Singh expelled from Congress

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:35 IST
Manipur MLA Joykisan Singh expelled from Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur MLA Kh Joykisan Singh was expelled from Congress on Tuesday for ''anti-party activities''.

The action was taken as per recommendations of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, an official order issued by MPCC general secretary (administration) Hareshwar Goswami said.

Kh Joykisan Singh ceases to be a primary member of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect, it said.

He was elected as an MLA from Thangmeiband constituency in the 2017 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022