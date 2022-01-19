Russian troops in Belarus could be used in Ukraine attack -State Department official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 02:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russian troops being deployed in Belarus for what Moscow and Minsk say will be joint military exercises are raising concerns that they "potentially" could be used to attack neighboring Ukraine, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.
The war games will give Russian increased capability, opportunity and avenues to launch such an attack, the State Department official told reporters in a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian travellers to Ukraine can now enroll in biometrics at VFS Global Visa Application Centre
NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine
World News Roundup: NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis; Israel, in U.S. visa talks, eyes easing access for Palestinian-Americans and more
NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis
NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis