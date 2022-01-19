Russian troops in Belarus could be used in Ukraine attack -State Department official

Russian troops being deployed in Belarus for what Moscow and Minsk say will be joint military exercises are raising concerns that they "potentially" could be used to attack neighboring Ukraine, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

The war games will give Russian increased capability, opportunity and avenues to launch such an attack, the State Department official told reporters in a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)