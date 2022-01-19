Taiwan says VP Lai to attend new Honduran president Castro's inauguration
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 19-01-2022 05:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 05:50 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan will send Vice President William Lai to attend the inauguration of new Honduran president Xiomara Castro, Taiwan's presidential office said on Wednesday.
Taiwan's government has said it will work with Castro to deepen relations on the basis of their long-standing friendship with the country, despite Castro previously floating the idea of ditching Taipei for Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan urges vigilance after first Omicron coronavirus cases
Health News Roundup: Romania's daily COVID-19 infections double after holiday; Taiwan urges vigilance after first Omicron coronavirus cases and more
7 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone
Taiwan to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania amid dispute with China
Taiwan to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania amid dispute with China