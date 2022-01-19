Taiwan says VP Lai to attend new Honduran president Castro's inauguration

Taiwan will send Vice President William Lai to attend the inauguration of new Honduran president Xiomara Castro, Taiwan's presidential office said on Wednesday.

Taiwan's government has said it will work with Castro to deepen relations on the basis of their long-standing friendship with the country, despite Castro previously floating the idea of ditching Taipei for Beijing.

