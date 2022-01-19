Left Menu

Delhi: Two BSF personnel die after ambulance overturns near Shastri Park

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died after an ambulance carrying six personnel rammed into a divider and overturned near Shastri Park Metro station in the national capital, said police on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 09:23 IST
Delhi: Two BSF personnel die after ambulance overturns near Shastri Park
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died after an ambulance carrying six personnel rammed into a divider and overturned near Shastri Park Metro station in the national capital, said police on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday and police received information around 7.30 am.

"All the six BSF personnel were pulled out and shifted to different hospitals," police said. The deceased have been identified as constable Manoj Paswan (32), a resident of Bihar, and head constable Yashvir Singh (52), a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

"Paswan was declared brought dead at GTB hospital, while Singh succumbed to injuries at Jag Parvesh Chandra hospital," the police added. A case has been registered against unknown persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022