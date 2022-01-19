Maharashtra: 28 Mumbai, 21 Pune cops test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hrs

As many as 28 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Wednesday. With this, the tally of positive police personnel rose to 1,273 in the city.

A total of 127 personnel have died so far from the infection, said the Mumbai police. A total of 10,666 policemen have been found positive in Mumbai so far.

Also, 21 police personnel tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday in Pune city. With this, the number of infected police personnel in the city rose to 504, said Pune police. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 39,207 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the state on Tuesday. The total tally stands at 72,82,128. (ANI)

