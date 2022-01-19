Left Menu

Maharashtra: 28 Mumbai, 21 Pune cops test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hrs

As many as 28 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:11 IST
Maharashtra: 28 Mumbai, 21 Pune cops test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hrs
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 28 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Wednesday. With this, the tally of positive police personnel rose to 1,273 in the city.

A total of 127 personnel have died so far from the infection, said the Mumbai police. A total of 10,666 policemen have been found positive in Mumbai so far.

Also, 21 police personnel tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday in Pune city. With this, the number of infected police personnel in the city rose to 504, said Pune police. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 39,207 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the state on Tuesday. The total tally stands at 72,82,128. (ANI)

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022