Life convict dies in Muzaffarnagar district jail

A 55-year-old murder convict serving a life sentence in the district jail here died on Tuesday evening after complaining about stomach ache, a senior official said. Sohan was sentenced to life imprisonment last year.

According to Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma, the inmate was having some stomach issue and was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigation is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)