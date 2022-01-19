CBI arrests Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector of Delhi Police posted at Police Station Sultanpuri and a private person in a bribery case, informed an official statement on Wednesday. A case was registered on complaint against the Assistant Sub Inspector of Delhi Police on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000, as per the statement issued by the investigative agency.

It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe from the complainant for not arresting his brother and nephew in a separate case which was registered earlier at Sultanpuri Police Station. It was also alleged that the accused directed the complainant to hand over the bribe to a tea vendor operating in front of the said police station, the agency said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the person while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant on the directions of said ASI. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused. Both the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Delhi. (ANI)

