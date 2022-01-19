Left Menu

Haryana CM constitutes committee aiming to expedite execution of Rs 100-crore development projects

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has constituted a three-member review committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal aiming to expedite the execution of Rs 100 crore development projects in the state, said an official spokesperson on Wednesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:41 IST
Haryana CM constitutes committee aiming to expedite execution of Rs 100-crore development projects
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has constituted a three-member review committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal aiming to expedite the execution of Rs 100 crore development projects in the state, said an official spokesperson on Wednesday. "CM Manohar Lal Khattar would review the projects to ensure inter-departmental coordination, and would preside over one such meeting on January 24," said the spokesperson.

While stating this here today, the official spokesperson added that the three-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary would review the development projects on a monthly basis. The committee also includes as members, the Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022