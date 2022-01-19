Left Menu

Gurugram: Man dies at hospital, kin allege was abducted by cops

Kumar was a proclaimed offender and police have been searching for him in a cheque-bounce case.The family alleged that those who took him away were policemen.The victims mother has lodged a complaint against the two men and her neighbour Kamal in this regard.

19-01-2022
A 38-year-old man who was allegedly abducted died in a hospital on Wednesday, four days after he was abducted by two men, whom his relatives claimed were policemen.

Sanjay Kumar’s mother has complained to state Home Minister Anil Vij as the victim’s family demanded an autopsy and immediate action. According to his family members, Kumar was taken away by two people, who came in plain clothes and posed as employees of the Electricity Department on Saturday.

Later, they received a phone call that Kumar is being taken to a hospital. He died at the Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. Kumar was a proclaimed offender and police have been searching for him in a cheque-bounce case.

The family alleged that those who took him away were policemen.

The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint against the two men and her neighbour Kamal in this regard. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Kamal and two unknown men under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnap) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

