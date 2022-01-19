3.54 lakh licensed arms deposited with police ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Complying with directions of Election Commission, 3,54,075 licensed weapons have been deposited with police ahead of February 20 Punjab Assembly elections, state's Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said here on Wednesday.

''This is 91.10 per cent of the total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state,'' he said.

The licensed gun owners deposit their firearms in various police stations.

He said some of the persons having licensed weapons, including security personnel at nationalised/private banks, will have to approach the deputy commissioner for any genuine exemptions and complaint redressal.

Raju said after the model code of conduct came into force in the state for Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, various enforcement teams seized psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 44.49 crore till January 18.

Giving details, he said surveillance teams seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 2 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 44.49 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 1.74 crore, he added in an official statement.

He said as many as 1,088 vulnerable hamlets have been identified.

Besides, 2,376 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said, adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 1,129.

He said 2,221 cases of non-bailable warrant have been executed, while execution in 191 cases is under process.

As many as 6,339 ''nakas'' (check points) are operational across the state as part of heightened security measures for the next month's polls, he added.

